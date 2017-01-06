The Inventor of MyPillow Says Its Advertising Is Just Fine

The Better Business Bureau revoked MyPillow's accreditation earlier this week for its misleading advertisements—but the pillow's inventor had defended his infomercials.

“I had to make a decision as a CEO and I’m going to live with that decision I made. So people got great deals for Christmas from MyPillow,” Michael Lindell told CBS News . “Whatever the BBB does now, that’s their choice.”'

The bureau announced that it had slapped MyPillow with an "F" rating because the manufacturer had told consumers that its product was on sale even when the bureau considered it to be at normal price .

Still, the ads that got MyPillow in trouble will be replaced by the end of the month, Fox reports . Lindell hopes that the new ads will help decrease the number of consumer complaints to the bureau.

Fortune has reached out to MyPillow for comment, and will update this story should they respond.