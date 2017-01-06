T-Mobile
T-Mobile CEO Blasts Rivals With 8 Predictions For 2017
T-Mobile US Inc. Chief Executive Officer John Legere Interview
Department Stores
Add J.C. Penney to the List of Retailers With Awful Holiday Sales
Black Friday Shopping Begins On Thanksgiving Evening
Economy
Employment Growth Slowed in 2016
Employment Growth Surges In June To 287,000 Jobs
Global Forum
This Country Is Killing FM Radio in 2017
23722691
Apple iPhone 7 And Apple Watch Series 2 Go On Sale in China
A woman and child look at a black Apple Inc. iPhone 7 Plus at the Apple Store inside the IAPM shopping mall in Shanghai, China, on Sept. 16, 2016.  Photograph by Qilai Shen — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Apple Store

Apple Is Planning Its First Retail Store on This Archrival’s Home Turf

Reuters
Updated: 1:03 PM UTC

Apple said it was planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first in the country that is home to its smartphone archrival Samsung Electronics (ssnlf).

The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and business manager. The listings did not specify the exact location or when those who are hired will begin working.

"We're excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world's economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture," Apple (aapl) told Reuters in a statement Friday.

"We're now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world."

Apple declined to comment on where in Seoul its retail store would be or when it would open. But South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said in a report on Friday that construction was underway for the store at a location in a southern district of Seoul and that the work will likely be completed by end-November.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE