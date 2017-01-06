Uber
The Mobile Executive

Apple’s Flagship Fifth Avenue Store In New York Is Relocating

Don Reisinger
Updated: 10:25 PM UTC

Apple is temporarily moving from its Fifth Avenue New York City store while making renovations.

Apple has placed a sign outside the Fifth Avenue store saying that it's moving to a "temporary location" on Jan. 20. The sign doesn't say how long Apple will be at the other location, which is just steps away from its current store and resembles a glass cube.

According to Macrumors, which earlier reported on the move, Apple (aapl) will move its Fifth Avenue store to the former FAO Schwartz space just a few feet away in the General Motors building.

Over the past year, Apple has renovated or started work on a number of its stores to give them more open space for customers, among other changes. The changes have come about following the appointment of Apple's senior vice president of retail Angela Ahrendts in 2014. Apple design chief Jony Ive has also played a role in the store redesigns.

The Fifth Avenue store is one of the company's most prominent. The store itself is actually underground beneath a simple glass cube on the sidewalk that serves as the entrance. During a 2011 renovation, Apple changed the glass cube's design. Unlike most of its stores, the Fifth Avenue store is usually open around the clock.

Apple hasn't said what kind of renovations it'll be making to the store, and the company did not respond to a Fortune request for comment. Apple will start closing the store between midnight and 6 a.m. on Jan. 16 in prelude to its closing. The company didn't say whether business hours will change after the relocation.

