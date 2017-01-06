MPW
Sam’s Club CEO Out Amid Tough Costco Battle
Fortune Most Powerful Women - New York Dinner
Amazon
Amazon and Other Online Grocers Will Start Accepting Food Stamps
amazon bookstore new york city
The Mobile Executive
Apple’s 2016 Stumble Causes Tim Cook to Lose Pay
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks Off In San Francisco
Market Intelligence
Here’s How AT&T Thinks Its Bid for Time Warner Will Avoid FCC Scrutiny
The Apple Store at Eaton Centre Shopping Centre on December 1, 2015 in Toronto, Canada. Photograph by George Pimentel — WireImage/Getty Images
The Mobile Executive

Here’s Why Canada Is Shutting Down Its Investigation Into Apple

Reuters
Updated: 4:05 PM UTC

Canada's Competition Bureau on Friday said it had not found sufficient evidence that Apple had engaged in anti-competitive conduct, closing a two-year investigation into the iPhone maker.

The watchdog launched a probe into Apple's (aapl) business practices in December 2014 to investigate allegations the company's Canadian unit had used anti-competitive clauses to force domestic operators to sell rival devices at higher prices than they otherwise would have and restricting how they could market and sell iPhones.

Related: China Praises Apple, Blasts NYT Over App Store Blackout

"The Bureau did not find evidence to suggest that the Apple terms resulted in a significant effect on competition," the antitrust watchdog said in a statement.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE