Verizon Is Still on the Fence About the Yahoo Deal

Reuters
Updated: 5:06 PM UTC

A senior executive of Verizon Communications said on Thursday the company was unsure about its planned acquisition of Yahoo's Internet business.

"I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or another because we still don't know," Marni Walden, president of product innovation and new businesses, said at the Citi 2017 Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in Las Vegas.

Yahoo came under renewed scrutiny by federal investigators and lawmakers last month after disclosing the largest known data breach in history, prompting Verizon to demand better terms for its planned purchase.

However, Walden added that the merits of the deal still made sense.

