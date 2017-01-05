Tech Debate
White House
The south side of the White House as seen from the Ellipse on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images) Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call—AP
Donald Trump

This Activist Group Plans to Hand Out Free Weed at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Abigail Abrams
Updated: 3:30 PM UTC

Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, where he will officially become the president of the United States, will no doubt be a memorable day. But local marijuana activists are determined to take the festivities to a new high.

The group, DCMJ, is planning to hand out thousands of joints on Trump's big day in an effort to encourage federal marijuana legalization, they explained on their website. Activists will begin handing out joints at 8 a.m. at Dupont Circle, and from there, they will parade down to the National Mall and give out 4,200 joints to anyone who wants them. At exactly four minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s speech, DCMJ will encourage protestors to light their joints.

It is legal to grow and give away marijuana in the nation’s capital, as well as possess 2 ounces or less of the drug. However, it is not legal to sell it or to light up on federal property.

Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, told USA Today the group will tell people about the risks of smoking marijuana at the inauguration. The protest is not against Trump, he said, but Eidinger is worried what the incoming administration will mean for marijuana policy.

