Tucker Carlson Is Replacing Megyn Kelly at Fox News

Tucker Carlson is taking over Megyn Kelly's coveted 9 p.m. program time, Fox News announced today.
The news comes after Kelly revealed she is leaving the station for a new gig at NBC beginning later this month, where she'll be a triple threat for the network: Kelly will host an unnamed daytime news program, anchor a Sunday night news show, and contribute to NBC's special political programming and other big-event coverage.
For just two months, Carlson has hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight at 7 p.m. on Fox. The program will continue, according to the network, but will be moved to a later time beginning Monday, Jan. 9.
"In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance," 21st Century Fox (fox) and Fox News executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, said in a statement obtained by Fortune. "Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime line-up."
Before joining Fox in 2009, Carlson hosted programs for MSNBC and CNN. He also founded the Daily Caller in 2010, a conservative news site, where he still remains a "passive owner," according to Fox.
Martha MacCallum will take Carlson's previous 7 p.m. slot starting Jan. 17, and is slated to anchor The First 100 Days— a program which will chronicle the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency. She will also co-anchor the network’s Inauguration Day coverage on Jan. 20 with Bret Baier.
Shannon Bream will succeed MacCallum as co-anchor of America's Newsroom, alongside Bill Hemmer. And Bret Baier will anchor from 6-8 p.m. all of next week, according to Fox.