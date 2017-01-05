Tucker Carlson Is Replacing Megyn Kelly at Fox News

Tucker Carlson is taking over Megyn Kelly's coveted 9 p.m. program time, Fox News announced today.

The news comes after Kelly revealed she is leaving the station for a new gig at NBC beginning later this month, where she'll be a triple threat for the network: Kelly will host an unnamed daytime news program, anchor a Sunday night news show, and contribute to NBC's special political programming and other big-event coverage.

For just two months, Carlson has hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight at 7 p.m. on Fox. The program will continue, according to the network, but will be moved to a later time beginning Monday, Jan. 9.

"In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance," 21st Century Fox ( fox ) and Fox News executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, said in a statement obtained by Fortune . "Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime line-up."

Before joining Fox in 2009, Carlson hosted programs for MSNBC and CNN. He also founded the Daily Caller in 2010, a conservative news site, where he still remains a "passive owner," according to Fox.

Martha MacCallum will take Carlson's previous 7 p.m. slot starting Jan. 17, and is slated to anchor The First 100 Days— a program which will chronicle the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency. She will also co-anchor the network’s Inauguration Day coverage on Jan. 20 with Bret Baier.

Shannon Bream will succeed MacCallum as co-anchor of America's Newsroom , alongside Bill Hemmer. And Bret Baier will anchor from 6-8 p.m. all of next week, according to Fox.