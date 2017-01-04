Southwest Airlines Is Coming to Cincinnati

Frequent flyers from the Midwest have a reason to celebrate: Southwest Airlines is expected to announce it will be making stops at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.

The low-cost carrier will make a formal announcement Wednesday afternoon, during which flight details will also be revealed, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported . The announcement could comes as welcome news travelers in the area, since Southwest is viewed as the only low-cost airline that might be able to decrease ticket prices across the board.

Rival airlines have traditionally shunned the Cincinnati airport due to Delta 's control of the market. Since Delta ( dal ) has cut nearly 600 flights, largely due to its merger with Northwest Airlines, opportunity has arisen for other competitors at the transit hub.

The airport has been aggressively pursuing low-cost airlines, including JetBlue Airways . Its efforts were rewarded in 2013, when Frontier Airlines announced it would run flights from Cincinnati. It started with non-stop flights to Denver in May 2013.

Allegiant Air followed, which came to Cincinnati's airport in 2014. The airline has expanded to offer flights to coastal destinations in Florida and South Carolina.

Southwest is known as the airline that developed the model for low-cost flights. It's known for good customer service, as well as no reserved seating, baggage or change fees.