Amazon’s Latest Gambit: Yoga Pants

Amazon, the largest e-commerce retailer in the world, is preparing to launch its own brand of workout clothes.

The news was first reported by Recode , which noted the online retail giant had recently posted job listings for product managers, “to build authentic activewear private label brands that have compelling and unique DNA and deliver amazing consumer valued innovation.”

An Amazon representative declined to comment.

Research analysts have said that the Amazon will use its big data analysis capabilities to build out numerous private label lines that compete in the basic and fast-fashion categories, where it can exploit gaps in offerings from competitors including H&M, Uniqlo, and Forever 21, and reel in high margins for sales.

By launching a line of clothing likely to include yoga pants and running tights, Amazon will also be taking on the likes of Lululemon and Under Armour, as well as larger brands such as Nike and A d idas, and Victoria’s Secret, Recode reports.

Related : What Amazon’s Echo Snag Can Teach Entrepreneurs

As of February 2016, Amazon reportedly had 1,800 types of private-label items . The company’s clothing lines include Franklin & Freeman, Lark & Ro, North Eleven, and Society New York. In recent months, Amazon has also ventured into private-label groceries and will soon open convenience stores that will support its Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service.

Amazon reported $107 billion in sales for 2015.