Wendy’s Kicks Off 2017 By Winning a Twitter Feud

Indianapolis, US - June 7, 2016: Wendy's Retail Location. Wendy's is an International Fast Food Restaurant Chain I jetcityimage Getty Images

2017 is already looking to be a good year—especially for Wendy's —who recently won an incredible Twitter feud.

The kerfuffle started when the chain tweeted about its commitment to using fresh beef in its patties last week.

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 - Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

However, a Twitter user with the handle @NHRide fired back questioning Wendy 's claims about never freezing its beef:

Although the banter started off polite at first, with Wendy's calmly stating that it's "only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1989," the exchange quickly heated up when the user revealed a lacking knowledge about food storing processes. Here's the full exchange:

if you're having a bad day today, just remember that you didn't get dragged by a fast food company on twitter pic.twitter.com/gUSuHwZLQR - ΓRΛX@MAGFEST (@Fraxtil) January 2, 2017

The Twitter user promptly deleted his account. Lesson learned: Don't mess with Wendy's on social media.