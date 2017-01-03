Tesla
Why Tesla Missed Its 2016 Goal for Deliveries
Tesla Opens Flagship San Francisco Store
Most Powerful Women
Women Are Still Barred from the Billionaire Boys’ Club
Man's hand on knee holding smoking cigar, close-up
Corporate turnaround
J.C. Penney Is Selling Its Headquarters for $353 Million
The Mobile Executive
Qualcomm Doubles Down On Smartphones And Cars With New Chips
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Wendy's Retail Location I
Indianapolis, US - June 7, 2016: Wendy's Retail Location. Wendy's is an International Fast Food Restaurant Chain I jetcityimage Getty Images
Wendy's

Wendy’s Kicks Off 2017 By Winning a Twitter Feud

Kerry Close
Updated: 10:16 PM UTC

2017 is already looking to be a good year—especially for Wendy's—who recently won an incredible Twitter feud.

The kerfuffle started when the chain tweeted about its commitment to using fresh beef in its patties last week.

However, a Twitter user with the handle @NHRide fired back questioning Wendy's claims about never freezing its beef:

Although the banter started off polite at first, with Wendy's calmly stating that it's "only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1989," the exchange quickly heated up when the user revealed a lacking knowledge about food storing processes. Here's the full exchange:

The Twitter user promptly deleted his account. Lesson learned: Don't mess with Wendy's on social media.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE