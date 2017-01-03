An Airport Employee Got Trapped in Cargo Hold of United Airlines Flight

A baggage handler was shipped to Washington D.C. on Sunday after getting trapped inside the cargo hold of a United Airlines ( ual ) flight.

The employee, who was locked inside United Airlines flight 6060, was unharmed, even though the flight reached an altitude of 27,000 feet, according to WBTV Charlotte . The employee in question also refused medical treatment after workers at Washington-Dulles International Airport discovered him in the cargo hold when the flight landed.

That airplane left Charlotte-Douglas International Airport at 2:54 a.m., and landed at Washington-Dulles at 4;16 a.m., according FlightAware , an airplane tracker. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Washington-Dulles, told Fortune that the appropriate authorities were notified about the incident after the flight arrived at Dulles airport.

It's unclear whether the incident was an accident. But, United Airlines told WBTV that it is looking into the incident.

Fortune has reached out for comment from United Airlines, and will update this story when the company responds.