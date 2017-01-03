Most Powerful Women
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn
carl icahn

Trump Advisor Carl Icahn Wants to Dominate the Auto Parts Business

Reuters
Updated: 4:12 PM UTC

Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises (iep), sweetened its offer for a third time to buy shares of Federal-Mogul Holdings it does not already own.

The latest offer of $10 per share represents a discount of 3% to Federal-Mogul's Friday close but is double the closing price on Feb. 26, the day before Icahn made his first offer of $7 a share.

Federal-Mogul's shares were down 2.7% at $10.03 on Tuesday.

Icahn Enterprises raised the offer for the first time to $8 per share in June and to $9.25 per share in September.

The latest offer comes after Icahn failed to get enough Federal-Mogul stock owners to tender their shares in favor of the deal.

Icahn Enterprises, which owns about 82% of the auto parts maker, said the $10 per share offer was its "best and final" price.

The investment firm will pay about $304.3 million for the 18% stake under the latest offer, according to Reuters calculations.

