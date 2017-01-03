Megyn Kelly Is Leaving Fox News for NBC

Megyn Kelly is ditching Fox News for NBC.

On Tuesday, NBC announced that Kelly is leaving Fox to take on a triple role at the network: The high-profile newswoman is slated to host an unnamed daytime news program, anchor a Sunday night news show, and contribute to NBC's special political programming and other big-event coverage. The network said Kelly's new gig is a part of a "multi-year agreement," though it failed to disclose how much her contract is worth.

"Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career," NBC Universal Chairman News Group chair Andrew Lack said in a statement. "She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her."

“While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge,” Kelly said in a Facebook post .

“I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters," she continued. "More to come soon.”

Currently, Kelly anchors the Kelly File on Fox—the No. 2 ranked show on cable news, which she helped create, according to NBC. She was reportedly offered $20 million a year by Fox News’s parent company, 21st Century Fox ( fox ) , to stay after her current contract expires this summer—a sum that NBC and other cable-news rivals could not match, the New York Times reports. As of now, its unclear how much Kelly's new salary at NBC will be.

Kelly has been considering leaving Fox since last April—saying at the time that "there’s a lot of brain damage that comes from the job." According to the Times , Kelly chose to go to NBC because a daytime show schedule would give her more time with her husband and family.

Kelly's move comes after accusations made in memoir, Settle for More , that former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes sexually harassed her. The allegations mirror those of Kelly's ex-colleague, Gretchen Carlson, who also accused Ailes of sexual harassment and sued him in July of last year.

"We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News. We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and we wish her and her family all the best," Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, told Fortune in a prepared statement.