Trump transition
Trump Says His Intelligence Briefing on Russian Hacking Has Been ‘Delayed’
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Global 500
Why Investors Are Betting On Samsung’s Best Quarterly Profit In Three Years
SKOREA-ECONOMY-SAMSUNG-EARNINGS
credit reports
TransUnion And Equifax Have Been Fined $23 Million For Deceiving Customers Over Credit Scores
Excellent Credit Score
Ford
Ford Cancels a $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Adds 700 Jobs in Michigan
Previews Ahead Of The Beijing Auto Show
ExxonMobil

Exxon Agrees to Cut Ties with Trump’s Secretary of State Pick Rex Tillerson

Reuters
Updated: 3:56 AM UTC

Exxon Mobil (xom) and Rex Tillerson agreed to sever all ties to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements as the company's former chairman and chief executive awaits confirmation as U.S. secretary of state.

If his appointment is confirmed, the value of more than 2 million deferred Exxon Mobil shares (worth about $182 million at Tuesday's closing price) that Tillerson would have received over the next 10 years will be transferred to an independently managed trust, the company said in a statement.

The share awards will be canceled and Tillerson will also surrender entitlement to more than $4.1 million in cash bonuses, scheduled to pay out over the next three years, and other benefits, Exxon Mobil said.

Separately, Tillerson also committed to the State Department that, if confirmed, he would sell the more than 600,000 Exxon shares he currently owns, the company said.

Exxon said last month its president, Darren Woods, will become chief executive and chairman in January following the retirement of Tillerson.

Tillerson could face a rocky confirmation process, given concerns among both Democrats and Republicans about his ties to Russia.

Exxon stock has gained 6.5% since election results of Nov. 8 up to Tuesday's close of $90.89.

This story has been updated.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE