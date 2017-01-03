Here’s What to Know About Dell’s Gaming Ambitions

Dell's CES 2017 has been unsurprisingly dominated by PCs already, and on Tuesday, the company doubled down on gaming.

The PC maker announced four new gaming computers across both its Inspiron line of affordable laptops as well as its boutique brand Alienware. All of the computers offer higher-end specs to deliver additional power than what customers might find in a traditional laptop.

Kicking things off with Alienware, Dell announced new Alienware 13, 15, and 17 models. Those models get their names from the sizes of their displays. The Alienware 13 is the world's first 13.3-inch virtual-reality-ready notebook and comes with high-end chips, like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 for graphics performance. It also has a new finishing process during manufacturing that eliminates smudging.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter

The Alienware 15 and Alienware 17 offer similar designs, including a boxy finish and some pink accents, and similarly run on Nvidia's ( nvda ) 10-series GeForce graphics chips and Intel ( intc ) Core i7 processors. The main difference, though, is that the Alienware 15 has a 15.6-inch screen, while the Alienware 17 comes with a 17.3-inch display.

As in the past, all of Dell's new Alienware computers come with a wide range of customizations customers can make, including different choices for memory, storage, and power. The Alienware 13 is the cheapest of the bunch, starting at $999. The Alienware 15 will be available for $1,199, and the Alienware 17 will come in at $1,299.

In addition to the new Alienware models, Dell also announced a new laptop under its own brand name that focuses on gaming.

For more about Dell, watch:

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 comes with up to an Intel Core i7 processor and runs on Nvidia's GTX 1060 graphics chip. Its chassis is thinner than the Alienware models and is less than one inch thin at its thickest point. The Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen with up to a 4K resolution.

As of this writing, Dell has not announced pricing on the Dell Inspiron 15.

All of the gaming machines announced today will be available in the U.S. and run on Microsoft Windows 10.