Here’s How Nokia Plans to Invest in Smart Devices

Nokia made a splash at CES 2017 with help from its smart home subsidiary Withings.

The Finnish phone maker on Tuesday announced a few new devices that it says will help its Withings brand, which Nokia ( nok ) acquired in May 2016 for an undisclosed sum, continue to compete in the smart devices market.

Chief among those announcements was the new Withings Home Plus, a smart HD camera that can not only record what's happening in the home, but also receive notifications in the event of an unusual noise, monitor indoor air quality, and keep a watchful eye on a baby with its baby-monitoring feature. Withings Home Plus can also stream video to a user's smartphone.

The Home Plus is designed to work with Withings' own mobile-monitoring app for Android and iOS, but Nokia was quick to point out that the camera is one of the first of its kind to support Apple's HomeKit, a service that lets third-party companies integrate control over their products into Apple's Home app. The Home app lives on iOS and acts as a central hub for users to control the many smart devices throughout the home.

Nokia says that its Withings Home Plus will be available to customers in the first quarter for $199.

In addition to the camera, Nokia said that it's improving its Withings line of products with the release on Jan. 4 of the Withings Steel HR activity tracker.

The Steel HR can track a wearer's health by seeing how far they've walked and what kinds of activities they've engaged in, like playing basketball, soccer, or even boxing. The Steel HR can also track heart rate.

Because the Steel HR is designed to be more than an activity tracker, Nokia says the Withings wearable is also a timepiece with an analog-style watch face to help folks tell time. It integrates with an Android smartphone ( goog ) or iPhone ( aapl ) to deliver smartphone notifications.

The Steel HR will be available 36mm and 40mm sizes, and will retail for a starting price of $200. Nokia says it'll initially be on sale through its Withings online store, and will then find its way to retail stores in mid-January.

One other tidbit from Nokia's CES announcement: a smart hairbrush made by Withings that the company says will improve a user's hair care routine and help the person avoid hair damage.