CEO Daily: Tuesday, 3rd January

Good morning, and welcome to 2017, which promises to be a very interesting year.

One reason is that the incoming President and Republican Congress have the best opportunity this decade to enact significant legislation – an option that’s been stymied by partisan gridlock since 2009.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt before the holidays, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus suggested three major pieces of legislation would lead the year – “Obamacare repeal and then replace”; “a small tax reform package’; and then “a bigger tax reform package at the end of April.”

Health care and tax reform are both tar pits that could bog down even the most skilled legislative team, particularly with partisan rancor running as high as it is in Washington. But the “small tax reform package” offers an interesting opportunity for quick, and even bipartisan, action. Priebus didn’t elaborate, but a tax bill allowing companies to bring home some of their giant stash of overseas cash – estimated to exceed $2 trillion – at a reduced tax rate could be a win for both business and the U.S. economy.

Critics are quick to point out that such “tax holidays” have disappointed in the past , with much of the money going into mergers or share buybacks rather than job-creating investments. But this is where Trump’s deal-making skills could come into play. Unlike previous Republican presidents, who were loath to interfere with the market, he has already shown his willingness to bully and cajole individual companies into making specific commitments for new investment projects. And they have already signaled their willingness to play his game, given the huge tax benefits involved. A Trump-led industrial policy could score some significant early wins.

Interestingly, The Wall Street Journal this morning reports the climate for business investment in the U.S. is already turning up . This is the space to watch in 2017.

More news below.

