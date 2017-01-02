SpaceX Finally Explained What Caused Its Rocket to Explode

Elon Musk, chief executive officer for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), speaks during the 67th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Musk delivered a keynote address at the conference titled "Making Humans a Multiplanetary Species" and tackled the technical challenges and "potential architectures for colonizing the Red Planet." Photographer: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After investigating the causes of an unexpected rocket explosion in September, SpaceX says it is finally ready to launch rockets again .

In a statement posted on its website, the company says they've isolated the problem that led to the September 1 explosion : a buildup of oxygen in the aluminum liner likely led to the failure of one of three composite overwrapped pressure vessels. They also said they've devised solutions to avoid these conditions and make sure a similar explosion doesn't happen again.

The conclusion comes after an investigation that included experts from NASA, the FAA, the U.S. Air Force and the National Transportation Safety Board. Experts pored over 93 milliseconds of footage and worked through an "extensive fault tree analysis" to conclude what went wrong.

Space X's next rocket launch will be Jan. 8, from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex.