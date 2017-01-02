Trump Says North Korea’s Intercontinental Nuclear Missile ‘Won’t Happen’

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that North Korea would not complete a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States, vowing on Twitter: "It won't happen!"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday the isolated, nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, although some experts have said it is years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States.

Trump also criticized China on Monday, saying it had benefited from its economic ties with the United States but would not help control North Korea.

"China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!" he wrote on Twitter.