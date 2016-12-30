Apple Might Start Making iPhones in India Next Year

Apple could start producing iPhones in India as early as April of 2017, according to a new report.

The Times of India , citing unnamed industry sources, reports that Apple has partnered with Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer Wistron to assemble iPhones in Bangalore.

Due to an Indian import duty on products including Apple’s phones, the new production initiative in India will allow Apple to sell its products at a more competitive price in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. Apple has long eyed emerging Asian markets as a key target for its products.

Many of Apple’s products are currently manufactured by Foxconn in China.