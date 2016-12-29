Bill O'Reilly, host of FOX's "The O'Reilly Factor" at FOX Studios on December 15, 2011 in New York City.

Bill O'Reilly, host of FOX's "The O'Reilly Factor" at FOX Studios on December 15, 2011 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic Getty Images

Fox News Channel dominated the top cable news shows watched in 2016, according to a ranking by The Wrap.

The five most popular cable news shows aired on Fox News, with The O'Reilly Factor leading with an average of 3.29 million viewers. In second place came Megyn Kelly's The Kelly File , averaging 2.73 million viewers this year and Bret Baier's Special Report drawing in an average of 2.39 million viewers.

The Five , Fox News' show featuring Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams and Dana Perino in a daily roundtable-style discussion averaged 2.33 million viewers in 2016.

Sean Hannity's Hannity broke through in 2016 as the right-leaning host became a source for Donald Trump supporters with an average of 2.25 million viewers each night.

Rounding out the top 23 cable news shows were Anderson Cooper 360 at spot 17, All In With Chris Hayes at 19, and Hardball with Chris Matthews at 20.