3 Apps That Will Boost Your Productivity

We’re constantly looking for ways to be productive in our personal and professional lives. Some argue that smartphones interrupt and distract from daily tasks, but what if you used them to boost your productivity instead? A number of apps have popped up to help you do just that.

If you’re the type of person who has a habit of browsing the web during work hours, you can bookmark interesting articles you find in a super easy way. Pocket lets you save content directly from your browser and return to it when you have time. The app also syncs across all platforms, including your phone, tablet and computer, so you can access those articles and videos even without an Internet connection.

To learn more, check out the above video, in which Business Rockstars ’ tech host Jessica Naziri introduces three apps that will help you make the most out of your workday.



None of the products mentioned are paid endorsements, nor do the companies behind them have ties to Business Rockstars or Fortune.