Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council at Moscow's Kremlin. Mikhail Klimentyev — TASS via Getty Images

Russia Vows to Retaliate If There Are New U.S. Sanctions Over Cyber Attacks

Russia on Wednesday promised retaliation against Washington in the event of new economic sanctions.

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Russia and President Vladimir Putin should expect tough sanctions after cyber attacks during the presidential election, won by Donald Trump.

"To be honest, we are tired of lie about the 'Russian hackers', which is being poured down in the United States from the very top," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She also called reports of possible new sanctions a "provocation directed by the White House."