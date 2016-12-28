Democrats must take their wins where they can in this otherwise bleak election year, and this is one of those rare victories: Outgoing President Barack Obama was voted this year's most admired man, according to an annual Gallup Poll.

Obama received 22% of the votes, while his successor, Donald Trump, took 15%. Pope Francis came in third with 4%.

This is Obama's ninth consecutive win, but his narrowest margin during that winning streak. Last year, he bested Trump by 17% to 5%.

In terms of the most admired woman, Trump nemesis Hillary Clinton took the top spot with 12%, followed by Michelle Obama with 8%. German Chancellor Angela Merkel tied with Oprah Winfrey for third place with 3%.

This is the 15th year in a row that Clinton won the most admired woman title, and the 21st year overall.

The tech world also got some respect. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft ( msft ) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, showed up in an interesting four-way tie for sixth place for most admired man with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Dalai Lama, and former President Bill Clinton. Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla ( tsla ) , and Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook ( fb ) also made the top 25.

In creating its poll, Gallup talked to 1,028 adults in 50 states and the District of Columbia by phone from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11. They asked adult respondents for their first and second choices for the men and women they admired the most.