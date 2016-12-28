Russia
Obama Orders Sanctions Against Russia for Interfering with U.S. Election
The U.S, on Dec. 29, 2016, fired back at Moscow over its meddling in the presidential election, announcing a series of tough sanctions against intelligence agencies.
Global Forum
Here’s Why France Is Saying ‘Non’ to the Google Tax
FRANCE-US-INTERNET-CULTURE-GOOGLE
Books
Fortune’s Favorite Books of 2016
Disney
ESPN Posts Second-Worst ‘Monday Night Football’ Season
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
The Logo of a Holiday Inn Hotel is pictured in Paris
© Jacky Naegelen / Reuters REUTERS
intercontinental

InterContinental Investigates Possible Payment Card Breach

Reuters
Updated: Dec 28, 2016 6:52 PM UTC

InterContinental Hotels Group said on Wednesday it is investigating claims of a possible payment card breach at some of its U.S. hotels.

The hotel chain had hired a computer security firm to help with the investigation and would continue to work with the payment card networks, InterContinental's spokesman said.

The investigation was first reported by KrebsonSecurity on Wednesday.

A pattern of fraud on customer credit and debit cards was seen, that suggested a breach at some InterContinental properties, particularly at Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels, the blog reported citing sources.

The news comes nearly four months after InterContinental's Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants said that an investigation had found a malware attack on servers that processed payment cards used at some of its hotels.

For more about hotels, watch:

The breach follows similar attacks at Hyatt Hotels and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide this year.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE