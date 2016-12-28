Apple’s 2017 Promises Big Updates and Big Changes

If there's anything Apple wants to do in 2017, it's not repeat 2016. And most of its customers would share in that sentiment.

Luckily, 2017 is expected to be a big year for Apple, possibly the one when the company returns to truly innovative products after a few lean years.

Here's what we're expecting from Apple ( aapl ) in 2017:

Bring On the iPhone

After a relatively minor upgrade to the iPhone this year with the iPhone 7, all eyes have turned to 2017. Rumors in recent months suggest next year's handset will be a major update, complete with an all-glass body, a screen that runs from one edge to the other, and improvements to its performance and power. The next iPhone is a big one for Apple; it's the company's 10th anniversary handset.

All-New iPads

Apple decided against big iPad updates this year, suggesting the company will unveil new tablets in 2017 . The rumor mill says Apple could be planning some big design changes to the next iPad, including an end-to-end display that covers the entire face of the device it's believed to be considering for the next iPhone. Apple may also add a new screen size to the lineup of 10.9 inches, according to reports, to go with its current 9.7- and 12.9-inch versions. But whether any of that will be enough to end the iPad division's declining sales remains to be seen.

Ditch the Aging Macs

Apple made the controversial decision this year to only update its MacBook Pro , leaving all of the other Macs unchanged. The move made some Mac owners angry and raised questions about when new Macs are coming.

Judging by Apple's decision, it's a safe bet the company will deliver new Macs in 2017. While improvements to its iMac desktop and MacBook notebook line seem likely, there's no telling if it plans to update its aging Mac Pro or Mac Mini desktops. But at least some Macs should make an appearance in 2017.

Some Surprises

Is it possible for Apple to surprise us next year? There have been rumors the company is working on a smart home appliance to compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home, and given the success of Apple's services business , which includes Apple Music and iCloud, the company could release new apps or offer some big improvements to existing services like Apple Music. Apple is also rumored to be considering a TV-streaming service, though it's had several false starts in that market , and a big update to Apple Watch could be in the works. And at any time, Apple, one of the world's richest companies, could make a big acquisition and jump into another industry segment.

A New Spaceship

Apple plans to move into its new headquarters next year, a giant circular building affectionately called the "spaceship." The new campus, the brainchild of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is under construction in Cupertino, Calif., and just waiting for Apple to move in. Expect that move to be a big event for Apple.