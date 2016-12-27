Most Powerful Women
Here’s a New Trio of Starbucks Drinks You Can Ring In the New Year With

Joseph Hincks
Updated: Dec 27, 2016 8:07 AM UTC

As a last hurrah for 2016, Starbucks (sbux) rolled out a trio of limited edition drinks on Monday. Its website describes the beverages, which are available though Jan. 1, as a "celebratory" collection.

The Tuxedo Beverage Collection, appropriately, features three black and white drinks. There's a Tuxedo Mocha concoction, a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate, and a Frappuccino version. Each, according to Starbucks, contains "silky swirls of dark and white chocolaty goodness."

For more on Starbucks menus, watch Fortune's video:

The collection is available at selected stores across the U.S. and Canada and the 12 oz. version of the Tuxedo Mocha or Frappuccino will set you back between $4.25 and $4.45 each, depending on the store, Mashable reports. A 12 oz. Tuxedo Hot Chocolate costs around $3.25 - $3.45.

