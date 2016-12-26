YouTube
YouTube’s Biggest Stars Saw Their Numbers Plummet This Year
Cyanogen
The Company That Was Supposed to Be a Google-Killer Has Called It Quits
Iran
Iran’s Currency Has Tumbled to a Record Low. It’s Probably Because of Donald Trump
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas
Iran
Iran Says It’s Getting Planes From Boeing at Half the Price
IRAN-AVIATION-US-BOEING
2016 NBA Finals - Game 1
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2016 NBA Finals Game One. Photograph by Jesse D. Garrabrant—NBAE/Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

NBA Players Just Got a Pretty Sweet Salary Deal

Matthew Heimer
Updated: 2:00 PM UTC

Are you expecting to boost your pay 61% in the next four years? That’s the average raise that National Basketball Association players can count on, thanks to the deal they negotiated in December.


Click to image to enlarge. 

NBA players weren’t exactly hurting before the new deal; at $6 million-plus, the average salary in the league was already the highest in professional sports, according to research firm Sporting Intelligence. Outsiders say the NBA’s recent financial success—its current season is the first in a nine-year, $24 billion deal with ESPN and Turner Sports—makes it relatively painless for NBA owners to share the wealth.

But observers also credit the savvy of players’ union executive director Michele Roberts, the first woman ever to head a major professional sports union. Roberts, who assumed the post in 2014, earned her stripes over nearly a decade as a public defender in Washington, D.C. before going on to further success as a private sector trial lawyer. Suffice to say, she has the kind of chops you like to have on your side at the negotiating table.

A version of this article appears in the January 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Basketball Salaries Get Some Air."

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE