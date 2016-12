The Snapchat Inc. application (app) is displayed for a photograph on an Apple Inc. iPhone 5s in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015.

Snapchat’s App Is Having Issues and People Are Upset

Snapchat encountered issues on Sunday, the company confirmed in a Tweet .

Users of the photo- and video-sharing app complained that a glitch prevented them from refreshing their Snapchat feeds. Some said via Twitter that they deleted and re-installed the app, which did not fix anything.

Snapchat is being annoying - jessie (@JessicaTaucci) December 25, 2016

Is anyone else's Snapchat messing up? - Josh (@2gay2function69) December 25, 2016

Am I really the only one that the snapchat app hates?? It never loads anything and crashes my phone 🙃 - Cheyenne (@CheyenneWright_) December 25, 2016

@snapchatsupport my memories saved from the last two days deleted! - K-South✌ (@KelseyHippie) December 25, 2016

Snapchat Support said on Twitter that the company was working on the issue.

Some Snapchatters are having trouble with the app. We're working on a fix! - Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) December 25, 2016

