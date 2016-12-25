YouTube
YouTube’s Biggest Stars Saw Their Numbers Plummet This Year
Cyanogen
The Company That Was Supposed to Be a Google-Killer Has Called It Quits
Iran
Iran’s Currency Has Tumbled to a Record Low. It’s Probably Because of Donald Trump
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Dallas
Iran
Iran Says It’s Getting Planes From Boeing at Half the Price
IRAN-AVIATION-US-BOEING
American Ninja Warrior - Season 8
Michelle Warnky competes on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior. Photograph by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank—Getty Images
gym

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Spawns a New Class of Gym

Dinah Eng
Updated: Dec 25, 2016 5:00 PM UTC

Need a new resolution this New Year’s? Forget the treadmill. Hit the Salmon Ladder. Or the Warped Wall. These are obstacles featured on American Ninja Warrior, a reality-TV cult favorite recently renewed for a sixth season on NBC. And now fans are signing up to relive the contests at the gym.

The specialty gyms started popping up about two years ago, says Matt Powell, sports industry analyst for the NPD Group, driven by younger social sensibilities. “Today’s millennial is going to a workout class, a rock-climbing gym, or a ninja gym to have a social experience,” Powell says.

Sensing opportunity, several former competitors have launched their own Ninja-style studios—including Michelle Warnky, Alan Connealy, and brothers Chris and Brian Wilczewski, who founded the National Ninja League, now with 60 member gyms. Says Chris Wilczew­ski: “We want to solidify ninja warrior as a sport.”

A version of this article appears in the January 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "The Rise of the Ninja Gym."

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE