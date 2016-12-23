The World’s Most Powerful Women: December 23

As 2016 mercifully comes to a close, there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon—at least when it comes to women in corporate leadership.

Fortune 's Valentina Zarya reports that by the end of the first quarter of 2017, there will be 27 women leading Fortune 500 companies, thanks to recent CEO appointments such as Michele Buck at Hershey and Kathryn Marinello at Hertz . That eclipses the 24 female CEOs who served in 2014 as the most ever.

Twenty-seven women CEOs out of 500 companies total is still a paltry share, but the progress it indicates is a bit of positivity to take into the new year.

WMPW is off next week. Have a joyful and restorative holiday, and—as always—thanks so much for reading.