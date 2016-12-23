Here’s How You Can Get a Free Starbucks Drink During the Holidays

'Tis the season for holiday drink promotions.

Starbucks—already known for its seasonal drinks and holiday cups —is now giving away free coffee during the holidays, Business Insider reports. Starting Friday, the coffee chain will give away tall espresso beverages at 100 Starbucks locations across the country per day for free. The promotion will take place for an hour each day, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Customers can find out which locations are offering free drinks on any given day by visiting starbuckscheer.com .

The promotion, which won't require an initial Starbucks ( sbux ) purchase, will run from Friday until Jan. 2.