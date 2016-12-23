Most Powerful Women
A Cisco logo is seen at the router in Kiev
A Cisco logo is seen at the router in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2016.  Gleb Garanich—Reuters
PointCloud

Here’s How Cisco and Ericsson Plan to Team Up in 2017

Reuters
Updated: Dec 23, 2016 2:54 PM UTC

Global telecoms equipment gear maker Ericsson plans to expand its partnership with Cisco Systems by serving new corporate clients and the public sector in 2017, its North American chief told Reuters in an interview.

Rima Qureshi says Ericsson and Cisco (csco) remain on track to achieve an extra $1 billion each in revenues by 2018 through a partnership which was announced late in 2015.

Qureshi says Ericsson's Cisco partnership, which generated over 60 deals in the first year, has been mainly focused on telecom operators. Next year, the firms plan to target enterprises and public sector as well.

"The two of us together definitely are looking much closer into how we can work on the enterprise (segment)," said Qureshi. "We are investigating what we can do together within Industry & Society, IoT (Internet of Things), smart cities, and we're going to target specific public sector segments, specifically for example transportation, utilities ... And then of course we're looking at other segments such as security," she added.

Qureshi says Ericsson's forecast to generate up to 25% of revenue from business outside of telecom operators by 2020.

