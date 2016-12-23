CEO Daily: Friday, 23rd December

Good morning.

This is the last CEO Daily for 2016. We’ll be dark until January 3. But then we will be back, tracking developments on three mega-stories:

-Trump’s victory has created the best opportunity for major policy action in Washington since 2009, and he has filled his administration with people who understand the needs of business. That, plus the President-elect’s unpredictability, will make for a very interesting year.

- Digital technologies continue to alter the fundamentals of virtually every business and disrupt long-established business models, creating the equivalent of a new industrial revolution. Those trends will only accelerate in the New Year.

-Global capitalism is being challenged by rising inequality and a political backlash in the developed world. The most forward-thinking business leaders understand this, and are searching for ways to make the system work better for all. We’ll be watching – and encouraging – this effort.

In the meantime, I wish you all a happy holiday, a Merry Christmas, and the very best of fortune – and Fortune – in the New Year.

