Entrepreneurs
Here’s One of the Most Damaging Mistakes an Entrepreneur Can Make
475413521
PointCloud
Rise of the Cloud Forces Oracle To Take a Hard Look at Hardware
Google
This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017
YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in Dec. 2016
italy
Italy May Be Forced to Bailout Its Third Biggest Bank
ITALY-US-BRITAIN-PEOPLE-WEDDING-CLOONEY
Photograph by Getty Images
IKEA

IKEA Will Pay $50 Million to Families of 3 Children Killed by Tipping Dressers

Reuters
Updated: 11:53 AM UTC

IKEA has agreed to pay a total $50 million to three families in the United States whose children died when the budget furniture group's dresser MALM tipped over them, lawyers representing the families said.

The families were represented by Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock & Dodig which said in a statement the Swedish retailer had also agreed to donate funds to children's hospitals as part of the settlement.

IKEA confirmed a tentative settlement had been reached in an e-mailed statement to Reuters, but declined to comment further as the settlement had yet to be approved by court.

Two U.S. toddlers died in separate 2014 incidents when MALM dressers fell on them. A 22-month-old boy was killed this year in a similar incident, which occurred after IKEA had announced a repair program including a free wall-anchoring kit.

In June, IKEA recalled about 8 million MALM chests and dressers and 21 million other models of chests and dressers in the United States. About 6.6 million were recalled in Canada.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE