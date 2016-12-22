Fortune Live for December 22, 2016: Stoli Vodka, YouTube in 2017 & Houzz

We have a great lineup today for Fortune Live , our weekly business show hosted by Leigh Gallagher .

We kick off today’s show by looking ahead to 2017. Leigh sits down with Theresia Gouw, co-founder and managing partner of Aspect Ventures – one of the few women-led venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. Gouw shares the sectors she thinks are primed for investment in 2017, and what types of companies may struggle in the new year.

Then, Fortune 's Andrew Nusca finds out what’s on YouTube ’s agenda in 2017. He speaks with the company’s Chief Product Officer, Neal Mohan. Check it out!

Up next, Fortune 's Robert Hackett asks Patrick Morley, CEO of security firm Carbon Black , about the biggest cyber threats facing businesses in the new year.

And the CEOs of five major companies share their economic predictions for 2017 with Susie Gharib . Tune in to find out what's ahead!

Also in the show, we have an 'Unfiltered' conversation with the co-founder and CEO of Houzz , Adi Tatarko. She tells Leigh how being a parent makes her a better CEO, and why international markets are so essential to her company’s ongoing success.

And the CEO and President of Stoli Group USA , Patrick Piana, is here to talk about his plans for revitalizing Stoli vodka’s brand and growing the company. Then we’ll sample some delicious cocktails!

We close our show with tips on being more productive in 2017, and a profile of Peach – the startup that’s out to empower women one bra at a time.

