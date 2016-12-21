Entrepreneurs
Here’s One of the Most Damaging Mistakes an Entrepreneur Can Make
475413521
PointCloud
Rise of the Cloud Forces Oracle To Take a Hard Look at Hardware
Google
This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017
YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in Dec. 2016
italy
Italy May Be Forced to Bailout Its Third Biggest Bank
ITALY-US-BRITAIN-PEOPLE-WEDDING-CLOONEY
Logo of TDK Corp is pictured at the company headquarters in Tokyo
© Toru Hanai / Reuters REUTERS
TDK

Japan’s TDK to Buy U.S. Chip Maker For $1.3 Billion

Reuters
Updated: 1:18 AM UTC

(Reuters) - Japanese electronic parts maker TDK said it had agreed to buy InvenSense, a U.S. chip maker that produces motion sensors for Apple and Samsung Electronics, for $1.33 billion.

In a statement on Wednesday, TDK said it will pay $13 per share to buy all of InvenSense, representing a 19.9% premium to the U.S. company's closing price on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported TDK was in talks to buy InvenSense.

The deal would allow TDK , already a major smartphone components supplier, to boost its sensor technology offerings. InvenSense designs gyroscopes which help smartphones calculate motion, enabling augmented reality games such as Pokemon Go.

BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser for TDK , while Qatalyst Partners advised InvenSense.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE