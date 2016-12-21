Entrepreneurs
Netflix's Twitter Account Was Just Hacked

Reuters
Updated: Dec 21, 2016 4:58 PM UTC

One of Netflix's Twitter accounts was hacked on Wednesday by an entity calling itself "OurMine."

Several mocking tweets were sent from the Netflix U.S. Twitter account (@netflix).

"World security is shit. We are here to prove this :)," said one tweet. Some of the tweets were deleted in less than 10 minutes.

Netflix (nflx) could not be immediately reached for comment.

However, the company's verified customer support Twitter handle tweeted: "We're aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved."

OurMine is well known for breaking into high-profile social media accounts, including those of Twitter (twtr) CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg (fb), and media outlets Forbes and TechCrunch.

Contacted by Reuters through email, OurMine said it had taken control Netflix's Twitter account three hours earlier.

