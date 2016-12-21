Micron Posts First Revenue Rise in Seven Quarters as Pricing Improves

Memory-chip maker Micron Technology forecast current-quarter revenue and profit above estimates and posted its first rise in quarterly revenue in nearly two years, as a stabilizing PC market boosted chip demand and pricing.

The company's shares were up 7.4% in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Micron forecast adjusted profit of 58-68 cents per share for the current quarter, much higher than the average analysts' estimate of 39 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Micron ( mu ) also said it expected revenue of $4.35 billion-$4.70 billion, above estimate of $3.91 billion.

Prices of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers have been recovering as the PC market improves amid tighter supplies.

Average selling prices of DRAM chips rose 5% in the quarter, the company said.

Micron, which gets about 60% of its revenue from DRAM chips, said last month it expected slowing industry supply growth for the next few quarters, while overall demand stayed healthy.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $180 million , or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 1, from $206 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.5% to $3.97 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Micron earned 32 cents per share, beating estimates of 28 cents per share.