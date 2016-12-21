Entrepreneurs
Here’s One of the Most Damaging Mistakes an Entrepreneur Can Make
475413521
PointCloud
Rise of the Cloud Forces Oracle To Take a Hard Look at Hardware
Google
This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017
YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in Dec. 2016
italy
Italy May Be Forced to Bailout Its Third Biggest Bank
ITALY-US-BRITAIN-PEOPLE-WEDDING-CLOONEY
The Turkish Society Annual Dinner Gala
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Turkish Society Annual Dinner Gala at The Plaza Hotel on October 18, 2012 in New York City. Craig Barritt Getty Images
Presidential transition

Kushner Reportedly Seeking Buyers for New York Observer

Reuters
Updated: Dec 21, 2016 10:47 PM UTC

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is looking to sell his newspaper, The New York Observer, the trade newspaper Women's Wear Daily reported on Wednesday.

It was unclear how much Kushner hopes to get in a sale. Kushner bought the newspaper for $10 million in 2006, according to reports at the time.

One possible suitor could be American Media, owner of the National Enquirer, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Kushner may be selling the Observer to focus on his political career, according to the report. His wife, Ivanka Trump, is the president-elect's eldest daughter. Both he and his wife advised Trump during his successful presidential campaign.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE