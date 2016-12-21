Kushner Reportedly Seeking Buyers for New York Observer

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Turkish Society Annual Dinner Gala at The Plaza Hotel on October 18, 2012 in New York City.

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the Turkish Society Annual Dinner Gala at The Plaza Hotel on October 18, 2012 in New York City. Craig Barritt Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is looking to sell his newspaper, The New York Observer, the trade newspaper Women's Wear Daily reported on Wednesday.

It was unclear how much Kushner hopes to get in a sale. Kushner bought the newspaper for $10 million in 2006, according to reports at the time.

One possible suitor could be American Media, owner of the National Enquirer, according to Women's Wear Daily.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Kushner may be selling the Observer to focus on his political career, according to the report. His wife, Ivanka Trump, is the president-elect's eldest daughter. Both he and his wife advised Trump during his successful presidential campaign.