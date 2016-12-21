Nortel
Hyundai Just Fired Its U.S. Chief Executive
Reuters
Updated: Dec 21, 2016 6:15 PM UTC

Hyundai Motor Co's top U.S. executive Dave Zuchowski has resigned effective immediately and has been replaced on an interim basis by the company's general counsel, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

Trade publication Automotive News said Zuchowski, who has been chief executive of Hyundai Motor America since 2014, was fired for failing to meet sales objectives, but Hyundai spokesman Chris Hosford declined to confirm the report. Hyundai's U.S. sales are up 2% through November, while U.S. auto sales are up 0.1%.

Zuchowski took over the top U.S. sales post at Hyundai after John Krafcik, now CEO at Waymo, left.

Jerry Flannery, general counsel and an executive vice president, will be the interim CEO.

