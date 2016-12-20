Nortel
Nortel Networks, U.S. Pension Insurer Reach Bankruptcy Deal
A sign is pictured outside Nortel's Carling Campus in Ottawa
Entrepreneurs
Here’s One of the Most Damaging Mistakes an Entrepreneur Can Make
475413521
PointCloud
Rise of the Cloud Forces Oracle To Take a Hard Look at Hardware
Google
This Is What YouTube Has Planned for 2017
YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in Dec. 2016
Apple Event
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, talks about the pricing on the new iPhone 7 during an event to announce new products Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez — AP
The Mobile Executive

Poll: What Was the Best Product Apple Released In 2016?

Don Reisinger
Updated: Dec 20, 2016 4:30 PM UTC

It's sometimes difficult to cut through the Apple-speak to get to reality.

When releasing a new product, Apple always says it's the best the company has ever offered and one that will wow consumers. Then, when the product reaches store shelves, Apple (aapl) invariably says the device is selling well, and in many cases it will say that the product is outstripping anticipated demand. There are few, if any, failures in Apple's universe—and that's the way the company likes the world to see it.

But when you actually cut through the noise and ask Apple consumers, a clearer picture of exactly which Apple products are catching on emerges—and that snapshot might not have been what the company has led us believe.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Given that, Fortune has compiled the following poll to ask the people who actually bought Apple products in 2016 what their favorites were.

While major updates to existing devices were few and far between in 2016, the company did offer several new products this year, headlined by its iPhone 7 and the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. It also delivered a more affordable smartphone in the iPhone SE, along with a 9.7-inch iPad Pro and an update to its Apple Watch.

For more about Apple iPhone, watch:

Apple, of course, has celebrated all of this releases. But now it's your turn to sound off on Apple's 2016 product releases. Which of Apple's new releases in 2016 was your favorite? Vote here and check back often to see how other Fortune readers rank this year's Apple hardware. We'll keep the poll open until Dec. 31.

Home
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
International
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE