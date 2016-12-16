Don’t Expect to Get Any Work Done for the Next Two Weeks
By Tessa Berenson
December 16, 2016

Christmas is still more than a week away, but most employees are already on vacation. In their minds, that is.

Peakon, a Danish startup that collects employee data, found that 54% of British workers mentally check out for the holidays by Dec. 16, Bloomberg reports. That number is even higher for millennial workers: by now, 60% of them have begun slacking at work in anticipation of holiday festivities. Forty percent of baby boomers are on their mental break by now, and it takes until Dec. 20 for older workers to check out.

So while employees may look like they’re busily typing away at their desks this time of year, odds are they’re actually being far more productive with their Christmas shopping than with actual work.

