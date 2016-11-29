The World's Most Powerful Women: November 29

Fortune‘s 2016 Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit—where rising female leaders gather to talk business, government, philanthropy, education, and more—kicks off today in Laguna Nigel, California. If you’re not attending the two-day confab in person, you can still watch all the action via the Fortune.com livestream starting at 4:05 pm PST. This year’s conference will feature conversations with women such as Apple head of global consumer marketing Bozoma Saint John, Making a Murderer filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan, and Good American co-founders Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede. So be sure to tune into the livestream or follow along with #FortuneMPW on Twitter. You can find the full agenda here.
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA
Little to show
There have been plenty of efforts to add women to the asset management industry, but only one in five funds has a woman portfolio manager—a ratio that hasn't budged since the financial crisis, according to a new study by Morningstar of 26,340 fund managers across 56 countries. The exact numbers vary by geography, with more women holding manager roles in smaller markets like Singapore and Portugal than in larger ones such as Canada and Britain. The U.S. and Germany had the fewest female fund managers: 10% and 9%, respectively.
|Fortune
|.
A progressive picket line
A new photo exhibit at The Library in Willesden Green in London commemorates the 1976 strike at the Grunwick Film Processing Laboratory in which mainly Indian women protested exploitative and demeaning treatment. The strike ultimately failed, but because it marked the first time Britain's existing trade unions actively supported Commonwealth migrants, it was considered a historic victory for race relations.
|Economist
|.
Difficulty diversifying
Fortune's Laura Cohn has a closer look at Kuwait's struggle to diversify its parliament. Only one of 15 female candidates won a seat in parliament in this weekend's election. The nation lacks two factors that have helped female representation elsewhere—an established political party system and strong quota mechanisms. And progress could be far-off since promoting women is not necessarily a priority for the nation's ruling elites.
|Fortune
THE AMERICAS
Out from the shadows
Sheryl O'Loughlin, co-founder of Plum Organics and former chief executive of Clif Bar, has a new book in which she details her owns struggle with personal demons. Entrepreneurs tend to talk about things like drug abuse, divorce, depression and suicide "after they've already been through it," she says. "I wanted people to understand this as they go into it, so it is not so scary."
|Fortune
|.
A sister in mourning
Juanita Castro had not talked to her brother, Fidel, in 52 years when he died on Friday. Like so many Cubans, she'd grown disillusioned with him after he declared himself a communist. But still, she says she mourns for him and feels "hurt" by those who are rejoicing in his death.
|New York Times
|.
A bittersweet feat
Ginella Massa, a reporter for Toronto's City News, made history last week by becoming the first person to anchor a major nightly newscast in Canada while wearing a hijab. Massa said it's "exciting" to be recognized as the first, but "it's also pretty sad that it's taken this long, especially in a city as diverse as Toronto and a country as multicultural as Canada."
|NPR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Park gives up ground
As pressure and protests mount over her involvement in an influence-peddling scandal, South Korean President Park Geun-hye said today that she's willing to resign, but she's leaving her fate in the hands of the National Assembly. The body could vote on whether to impeach her as early as Friday. "I am giving up everything now," she told the nation in a televised address.
|New York Times
|.
Sick humor
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte added to his "Unbelievable, but true!" file last week when he told a gathering of law school alumni that he spanks the female police officers who work at his residence. "I spank them on their bottoms in Malacañang [Palace] if I'm ill-tempered. I get my folder and tell them, 'You're part of the problem.'" He said that he does it as a joke, and added that "modern times" mean "our lives are no longer fun."
|International Business Times
|.
Circumventing censors
Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Mei Fong could not find a Chinese-language publisher for her latest book One Child: The Story of China's Most Radical Experiment. Even though China abandoned its one-child policy last year, it remains a sensitive topic. So Fong is giving away her e-book and asking readers to donate voluntarily to help her cover the costs. Even with that approach, she worries authorities will block it online. "I hope to reach as many readers as possible before that," she says.
|Quartz
