The World's Most Powerful Women: November 29

There have been plenty of efforts to add women to the asset management industry, but only one in five funds has a woman portfolio manager—a ratio that hasn’t budged since the financial crisis, according to a new study by Morningstar of 26,340 fund managers across 56 countries. The exact numbers vary by geography, with more women holding manager roles in smaller markets like Singapore and Portugal than in larger ones such as Canada and Britain. The U.S. and Germany had the fewest female fund managers: 10% and 9%, respectively.