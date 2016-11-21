The Broadsheet: November 21st

• More men. Last week, Fortune took a look at the women who have a good shot at landing a spot in Donald Trump’s cabinet. But so far, the president-elect has not chosen a single woman for a senior post in his administration. Indeed, the four cabinet members he’s named thus far are all white men—and the names being circulated as possible picks for early this week, including former governor and GOP nominee Mitt Romney and ex-Marine Crops general James Mattis, are more of the same.

Of course, that’s not to say that white men cannot fight for the rights and interests of women and minorities. Yet there’s little evidence that any of the men Trump’s tapped will do so. We’ve already discussed the record of newly-named White House senior strategist Steve Bannon. Now, let’s consider that of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, the president-elect’s choice for attorney general. According to this useful rundown by Quartz, Sessions—who has been dogged by repeated charges of racism throughout his career—has consistently voted against abortion rights, opposed the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in 2013, and voted against provisions to boost women-owned businesses.

While I would like to believe that Trump will bring someone into the White House to advocate for women—who account for half of the citizens of the country he is preparing to run—it is getting more and more difficult to hold onto that hope.