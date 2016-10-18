Parent Company of Titleist and FootJoy IPO Set to Raise $435 Million

This article originally appeared on Golf.com.

The long awaited IPO of Acushnet Holdings, the parent company of Titleist and FootJoy, is set to raise $435 million with 19.3 million shares priced between $21 and $24 next week, according to the Boston Globe.

As previously reported when Acushnet first filed for the IPO in June, the ticker symbol for the company will be GOLF. In addition to Titleist golf balls and clubs and FootJoy’s golf shoes and apparel, Acushnet also sells Vokey Design wedges and Scotty Cameron putters.

Acushnet is owned by Fila Korea, Ltd. and Mirae Asset Private Equity, the largest private equity firm in Korea.