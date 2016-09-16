Term Sheet -- Friday, September 16

Earlier this week we had a blind item asking you to name the VC firm that earlier this year announced a new $100 million+ fund, but doesn’t actually exist. Your hint was that Term Sheet didn’t blurb the bogus press release, but that others had.

The answer is Asenqua Ventures, which last week announced (via PRNewswire) that it had raised $125 million for its fourth fund. This is a California-based “firm” that has a website. It has a working voicemail system. It is included in financial industry databases like Crunchbase, PitchBook, and S&P Capital IQ. Its senior managers have LinkedIn profiles.

But it’s also fictional.

The crazy yarn is too long for this space, but I hope you read it on the website. It spans from Silicon Valley to Hong Kong to a federal prison in Santa Barbara. And there’s even a Guns ‘n Roses reference for good measure. Here you go.

• New firm alert: At some point we might need to begin referring to the Formation 8 Mafia. This morning comes yet another new VC firm from the Icarus-like shop, called iFly Ventures. The Palo Alto-based platform is being led by ex-F8 pros Han Shen and Haitao Zhang, with a regulatory filing suggesting a $100 million target for its debut fund.

• One more: A different regulatory filing discloses the creation of Wireframe Ventures, a new VC firm led by Claremont Creek Ventures partners Paul Straub and Harsh Patel. The pair is seeking to raise upwards of $75 million for its first fund. Like with iFly Ventures, the Wireframe website is basically just a landing page.

• Honest broker: The WSJ reports that Unilever is in early talks to acquire The Honest Co., the enviro-friendly household products maker co-founded by actress Jessica Alba. Apparently the price-talk is around $1 billion, compared to Honest Co.’s most recent VC valuation of $1.7 billion. Given how quiet Unilever kept its $1 billion purchase of Dollar Shave Club this past summer, I’ve got to think this leak may reflect a broader auction process.

• Personnel note: Brendan Scollans earlier this year quietly joined EQT Partners as a New York-based partner focused on U.S. mid-market buyouts, after more than a decade with Avista Capital Partners (where he was part of the founding team).

• Have a great weekend… Go Pats!