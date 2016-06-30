This Rental Car Giant Just Inked a Deal With Uber and Lyft
A customer looks over a rental contract at a Hertz car rental store in San Francisco, Calif.
Photograph by David Paul Morris — Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Reuters
June 30, 2016

Hertz Global Holdings said it has reached deals with the two largest U.S. ride-hailing companies, Uber Technologies and Lyft, to rent cars to their drivers.

Hertz’s deal with Uber will allow drivers in Los Angeles to rent cars from certain off-airport Hertz (htz) locations. The deal could be expanded to other areas in the United States, Hertz said.

The cars can be used by Uber drivers for both personal driving and business.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Hertz, which piloted a similar partnership with Lyft in Las Vegas and Denver last year, said it would also rent cars in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE