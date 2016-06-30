This Rental Car Giant Just Inked a Deal With Uber and Lyft

Hertz Global Holdings said it has reached deals with the two largest U.S. ride-hailing companies, Uber Technologies and Lyft, to rent cars to their drivers.

Hertz’s deal with Uber will allow drivers in Los Angeles to rent cars from certain off-airport Hertz (htz) locations. The deal could be expanded to other areas in the United States, Hertz said.

The cars can be used by Uber drivers for both personal driving and business.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Hertz, which piloted a similar partnership with Lyft in Las Vegas and Denver last year, said it would also rent cars in Los Angeles and San Francisco.