Petition for Second Brexit Referendum Draws 2 Million Signatures

More than two million people have signed an online petition for a second referendum on a British exit from the European Union.

The online petition has more signatures than any other on the House of Commons website. Since it passed 100,000 names, Parliament will consider it for debate, the BBC reports.

The online petition site, hosted by the House of Commons website, crashed Friday because so many people tried to access it, the Associated Press reported. The petition also called on the government to implement a rule saying that if either side won less than 60% of the vote based on a voter turnout of less than 75%, there should be another referendum.

The voter turnout on Thursday was 72%, and “leave” won with 52% to 48% for “remain.”

Officials said Friday that they saw unprecedented interest in the measure. Prime Minister David Cameron said there would be no second referendum. However, Parliament member David Lammy has tweeted “We can stop this madness through a vote in Parliament” and that there should be a vote in Parliament next week on whether to move forward with Brexit.

This article originally appeared on Time.com