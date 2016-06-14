The World's Most Powerful Women: June 14

All senior female executives face criticism. But imagine if that criticism was so public that it frequently made the front pages of national newspapers.

The Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit in London kicked off last night, and among the first to speak was Rona Fairhead, the first woman to serve as chair of the BBC Trust. Dealing with life in the public eye has had its challenges, she said.

She’s had to deal with significant public scrutiny. TV viewers in the U.K. pay an annual licensing fee of 145.50 pounds (roughly $207) to fund the BBC, so nearly everyone in Britain feels they have a right to weigh in on the broadcaster. On top of that, she has had to deal with the government’s recent restructuring of the BBC’s governing body.

Managing any large organization is difficult, but doing so in public could break a less committed executive. When she took the job, Fairhead said she understood what she was getting into, a useful lesson for any woman in business. “You have to go into it with eyes wide open,” Fairhead said. “You have to go into it feeling that you have to be resilient.”

Despite the setbacks, the public controversies and the challenges, Fairhead remains unbowed, arguing that even in high-profile positions, women can find the right balance—or nearly. “You can’t have it all, but you can have a lot,” she said.

